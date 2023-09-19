Paulo Okoye, renowned show promoter and hubby of ace actress Iyabo Ojo, was recently on Daddy Freeze's IG live session, and he spoke about Mohbad's death

He revealed that he was the first person who took Mohbad to his most recent show in London, and afterwards, more doors started opening for him

Iyabo Ojo's man also shared that Mohbad told him some things he was going through and was anxious and scared throughout his time in the UK

Famous Nigerian billionaire and music mogul Paulo Okoye has stirred emotions online with his recent revelation about Mohbad and his tragic demise.

Paulo noted that, to an extent, he feels guilty for the young singer's death because he was the one who took him to London for a show recently.

Iyabo Ojo's hubby, Paulo, trends online as he speaks about calls he got asking him not to take Mohbad on show abroad. Photo credit: @pauloo2104/@iammobad

Source: Instagram

He shared that Mohbad explained some things to him during their show abroad and even requested special protection because some people were after his life.

"I didn't know it was this serious" - Paulo revealed

Paulo, the convener of One Africa, noted that when Mohbad told him about some things he was going through, he didn't know it was as fatal that it would cost him his life.

But he noted that he was glad several doors opened for him after our show together in London.

Listen to Iyabo Ojo's hubby making the shocking revelations about Mohbad's life:

Fans react to Paulo's revelation about Mohbad's show in London

@ayomide103180:

"Naira saw his future... I knew he would be bigger than him. So sad."

@___omololasilver___:

"The guy lives in fear throughout his life to the extent of having hypertension he was bullied home and abroad..Ahh! We want nothing but justice. No Justice! No going back! And remember justice for Mohbad is justice for all."

@handsomebigblackck:

"Lyrics: Why is Naira going down? Finally there is light. - MOHBAD IMOLE."

@hyunbin__0:

"New video keep refreshing our pains and that's the spirit."

@phoenix.ezendu:

"The more you hear, the more your heart just breaks...."

@distinct_souvenirs:

"So sad ! So so sad ! He lived in fear all through ! They have him serious PTSD ! My God !!!! How can you do this to your fellow brother ? Your fellow brother ? Someone you both laughed together , danced together ! Why ????"

@blizzy_houseofbeads:

"I really wish this guy didn’t die. Even if it’s coma, we will all join hands together and pray he gain his consciousness but death, he’s not coming back."

@hyunbin__0:

"We won't rest till he get justice."

@olamofarms_:

"Lived with fear of being killed all through ."

@zil_wit_gifted_handss:

"Wo! Imole suffered oo. I can’t stop crying ."

@dre_lit5:

"Person wey death go still kill without chasing him sef dey kill person original mugu."

@desman_009:

"Make that man stop talking abeg. E Dey pain me more."

Source: Legit.ng