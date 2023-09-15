Popular actor Williams Uchemba lost his mum in August, and he has thrown her a befitting burial on Thursday, September 14

In photos on his Instagram page, the movie star shared moments from the burial ceremony featuring his siblings and other members of the family

Williams and his sisters paid their last respects as they surrounded their mum's coffin, and netizens sympathised with them

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Williams Uchemba has sent his late mum to the great beyond in style and in a ceremony befitting of her status.

Sharing photos from the burial ceremony on his page, the father of one bade his mother final goodbye and urged her to rest in the Lord.

Williams Uchemba and family bury late mum Photo credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

The actor and his sisters and other family members rocked white outfits and stood with solemn faces, hiding their eyes behind dark shades in the church.

The children of the deceased stood round her coffin and paid their last respects before finally committing her to mother earth at the designated grave.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Williams Uchemba captioned the post with:

"Rest now mum. Till we meet again ❤️️"

See the post below:

Netizens sympathize with Williams Uchemba

Fans and colleagues of the actor sent in their condolence messages and some people couldn't help but marvel over his connections.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

aycomedian:

"Rest in peace, Mama❤️"

ajebo_motors:

"Boss the governors came your GOD IS GREAT."

dunsinoyekan:

"Peace and Comfort to you and the family."

therealsinach:

"Praying for comfort and peace to you and your entire family in Jesus name."

officialxoloist:

"The whole world suppose turn up for you base on who you be to the society and all your good deeds… but we pray the your family will get comfort from the most high God Rest on mama ❤️"

nonso1590:

"Take heart bro️ nothing is as painful as death of a mother I lost mine a week ago on 9th of January I’ll give her a befitting burial..keep resting my world"

chineduikedieze:

"May God give you the fortitude to bear this great loss "

foresightliving:

"May her soul rest in peace you are a great man William two Governors God is great.. your tenacity is divine am studying and learning. Principals that have gone beyond work to family.. impressive."

Williams Uchemba storms village with police and bulldozer

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor was seen with his people in the village putting things in place for the final burial of his late mum.

Uchemba travelled with a convoy and heavily armed policemen to his village, where cows were already put on display.

Another clip in the video showed the actor checking out the surrounding, and a huge caterpillar contracted to fix a huge potion of the road that led to his mum's home.

Source: Legit.ng