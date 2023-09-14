Nollywood actor Stan Nze got many gushing online with a video of his expectant wife, Blessing, snoring at sleep

Popular Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, melted hearts with a sweet video of his pregnant wife, Blessing, snoring in bed.

Legit.ng reported that the couple revealed their first pregnancy a few days ago, when speculations ran of them expecting twins.

Stan took to Instagram to share a video of his wife's heavy snoring around 10 a.m.

He joked about how their future children might be known by their snoring sound rather than their names, emphasising on her sleeping sound.

In his caption, he wrote:

"Nzerians, ya Lolo has put me through a lot this period. I just say make I report am. It's the "I'm with children for me" "

Stan Nze's video of pregnant wife sparks reactions

See how netizens gushed about the duo below:

omonioboli:

"Stan!!! So you brought this thing from YouTube to IG!!! YOU ARE CANCELLED ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.Lola be sounding like grinding machine sha ."

melocutey:

"Nothing beats a good and supportive husband during pregnancy Mazi Ndewo!"

progressofficial_:

"Let the Pregnantee Breathe it’s your responsibility sir."

nkesii._:

"This one is not even snoring, the one my uncle snores ehn.. come and sleep in the same house lemme see you.

libemri33:

"Aww so cute together, I love tem."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"There is snoring, then there’s pregnancy snoring! The one that sounds like you’re grinding pepper in the market, yes that one! Pregnancy is such a unique experience."

Stan Nze says his wife has made him more patient

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had an interview with Stan, where he spoke about his marriage, career, politics and expectations for the 2023 elections.

The thick-voice but soft-spoken movie star also shared his love language with us and why he doesn't enjoy doing epic movies.

Nze also had sweet words about his wife, Blessing Obasi, noting that she is the best thing to happen to him.

