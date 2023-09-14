Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid made his first public appearance since the passing of his mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun

Following the huge loss, Wizkid chose to retreat from the public eye, taking a step back from both events and social media

It was a touching moment to witness Wizkid grace an elite event recently alongside his senior friend and Naomi Campbell

Nigerian international star Wizkid warmed the hearts of his fans with photos and videos from his first public appearance since his mother's death.

The singer is known for the admirable bond he shared with his mother while she was alive.And since the announcement of her demise, the musician has been off the internet and social gatherings.

Wizkid makes melts hearts with first public appearance after mum’s demise Credit: @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

It tickled the hearts of his fans to see him grace the Victoria and Albert Museum's VIP opening night preview of "Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto", alongside his senior friend Naomi Campbell.

In the photos, Wizkid wore a knitted black shirt with plain, greasy trousers of the same colour.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A video captured the sweet moment he shared with the international model Naomi and other attendees at the elite event.

See Wizkid's pictures and video below

See the video here

Fans react to Wizkid's first appearance

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

tyga_x_x_x:

"My mentor don looks different ."

big_reloaded_:

"Is wizkid back or old post FC."

bellotoheeb185:

"I no Dey Stan nonsense.Welcome back wizkid."

oluwatobikareem45:

"Let us know what is going on about BIG WIZ ."\

blessed.thug.x:

"See Naomi respects wizkids privacy."

wizkid_of_kaduuna:

"I just the smiles like mumu as Wizkid commot today❤️‍."

bellotoheeb185:

"I no Dey Stan nonsense Welcome back wizkid, We've misssed you."

pinzle_ceo:

"Lovely to see my idan❤️❤️ love you biggest Wiz no homo."

Wizkid's mum's burial

A video from the burial ceremony of Jane Dolapo, the late mother of Wizkid, emerged on social media.

The short clip showed pictures of the Nigerian Star Boy's mum, flowers, candlelights, and a condolence book opened in her name.

Meanwhile, Wizkid has taken a break from social media since the demise of his mother on Friday, August 18.

Source: Legit.ng