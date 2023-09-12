Ace Nigerian dancer and hype man Iweh Pascal Odinaka, popularly known as Pocolee, recently made waves across the internet, as he gifted his mother a mansion

Pocolee took to social media to offer a glimpse of the opulent mansion he personally purchased for his beloved mother

The video showcases the grandeur of the residence, a testament to his deep gratitude and a grass-to-grace story

Professional Nigerian dancer and hype man Iweh Pascal Odinaka, better known by his stage as Pocolee, buzzed the internet lately, after he bought his mother, Mrs. Augustina Iweh, a new home.

The vibrant entertainer took to social media to share a detailed video of the lavish mansion he bought for his mother.

Pocolee melts house with the latest mansion he bought for his mum Credit: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, he also shared old clips of where his mum was living before, an old scraggy building with little or no comfort.

Captioning the videos of the new house, he wrote, "Congrats Mum❤️ Lagos' latest landlady Thank you, Lord. cc @yerimaandfriendsbconstruction thanks for the excellent job!!"

See his post below

Pocolee's gift to mum sparks reactions online

Celebrities and fans of the dancer flooded the post's comment section with praises.

See their comments below:

maybreed09:

"Motivation for the streets! God bless you my bro."

chobz_dgr8:

"I tap into this blessings . Big Congratulations OG."

sammytmotrip:

"God bless me now I wan build house for my mummy to that woman don try Abeg ❤️."

dante_quincy77:

"Big Congratulations mama Odinaka @poco_lee God replenish ur pockets."

Source: Legit.ng