A woman has shared her heartbreaking story, detailing how she went from a rich fellow to being broke

The rich woman lived in the United States for over 10 years and made millions as well as acquired two cars

Unfortunately, she returned to her home in Africa and things never remained the same since she nursed that idea

A woman named Beatrice Jockey Mangure has appealed to people to help her with money to solve her eye problem and get a car for taxi business.

Afrimax interviewed and shared Beatrice's story to raise awareness about her situation and get her help.

Beatrice was a rich woman

According to Beatrice, a Kenyan, she decided to relocate to America after her marriage of six years crashed. The mother of two got to the US and settled in the city of Georgia and made ends meet via her catering business.

The business blossomed to the point that she could afford a nice apartment. While admitting that life was not easy in America, and that she dealt with depression owing to her failed marriage, Beatrice said she made millions there.

She owned two cars and was well-to-do.

Beatrice decided to move back home

After repeatedly falling and hurting herself, Beatrice said she thought it wise to return to Kenya and settle down.

However, that was where her problems started. In her words:

"When I relocated back here to Kenya, I carried all my stuff and even bought new stuff. I had put them in a container but I lost it all.

"It never arrived in Kenya. I came back with only two suitcases that I carried at the airport. That was what I brought back to this country. I lost things that were a lot of money, running in millions. But I didn't get anything."

All businesses she ventured into after arriving in Kenya had a sad turnout as people defrauded her. Now, the woman makes ends meet as a taxi driver, using someone else's car on lease.

Watch the video below:

Beatrice Jockey Mangure's story melted hearts

@beautyadaarewa638 said:

"Thank you very much for sharing your story. It make me learn, to plan my life, before i am won out, because when you are still young, you have ernegy and strong,as you grow older the strength goes less and less."

@frankie6207 said:

"This is a sad story & a lesson to all of those in the Diaspora. We should invest back home for the future. Diaspora people shouldn't trust most family & friends to help with anything involving their money. Good samaritans would come through for her on Lynn Ngugi Show."

@tsungigudza8803 said:

"I think this should be a lesson to many , yes go work abroad but never forget to invest back home. Build a home where you will call your own and if you can invest in more properties...this is very sad...the American dream is just that ,a dream."

@yvonnemascoll356 said:

"I pray that the hands of time will turn and that this woman would be blessed financially, physically, mentally and in every aspect of her life....God knows she deserves it..."

@SuperKwame1 said:

"My heart goes for you! I am in USA as an African! You are still alive ! It is hard to make money and to lose it like you are saying, It is very painful!"

Rich woman goes broke

