Skit maker Broda Shaggi has shared a new video of him dressed as a masquerade on the streets of London

A funny clip from the skit showed Broda Shaggi vibing to rapper Falz's newly released song Ndi Ike

The video of Broda Shaggi rocking a masquerade outfit has since sparked reactions from celebrities and many of his fans

Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, is currently in the UK as he recently dropped a new skit of him in the country.

However, Broda Shaggi, who is known for being shirtless and acting like a street lout, was seen rocking a masquerade attire as he took a walk on the streets of London.

Broda Shaggi acts as a masquerade in London. Credit: @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

In another video, Broda Shaggi was seen dancing to rapper Falz's new song Ndi Ike.

Sharing a teaser of the skit on his Instagram page, Broda Shaggi wrote in a caption:

"I carry my ancestors go London ."

Celebrities, fans react as Broda Shaggi rocks masquerade attire

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

falzthebahdguy:

"This guyyy ! Masquerade no suppose dey chop sandwich ."

te_mmy9:

"You to good carry like 7 awards come house ooo."

thegraphicallolly:

"na until dem chase you commot?"

amina.karimovna:

"Scared me to death."

ogombolee_of_lagos:

", ojuju is the in street of London ooooooo."

ibikunle_olufunmilayo:

"BrodaShaggi BrodaShaggi BrodaShaggi!!! How many times did I call you? What is this again?"

lagoslandlord.ng:

"You still carry your wahala go YouKay. ."

akintokunchristinabella:

"Lolz broda shaggy no tell me say na you be the ojuju."

jenni_frank:

"Ojuju Dey chop ? , I did not know oo."

adedayojasmine:

"Your own must be different sha."

iam_mariasnow:

"You can’t say otherwise, na Broda Shaggi handwork be this ."

Soso hails Broda Shaggi

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Sophia Chisom aka Soso, shared who she thought was the biggest skit maker in Nigeria.

She said:

"I think Broda Shaggi is the biggest skit maker in Nigeria. He is doing a very marvellous job."

Soso revealed that whenever she has some YouTube jobs, she goes on her colleague's page, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, to get inspiration and more precise ideas.

Source: Legit.ng