Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu fervently championed the idea of celebrating divorce anniversaries among broken marriages

Taking to Instagram, the controversial figure asserted that divorce should be destigmatized and approached with the same openness as any other life occasion

According to Maduagwu, divorce symbolizes a courageous stride towards personal liberation rather than a mark of defeat

The actor believes divorce signifies bravery and freedom, not failure.

Uche went on to say that those who don't commemorate divorce anniversaries are ungrateful to God because many are still in terrible marriages.

"We need to normalize celebrating divorce and stop making it. Look like a funeral. Divorce is not a sign of failure, it's a celebration of bravery and freedom.

"People who don't celebrate their divorce anniversaries are being ungrateful to God because so many people are still in Bad and unhappy. Marriages that they are unable to walk out of, so if you are lucky enough to walk out of a Marriage that does not bring out the Best in you, please CELEBRATE. It takes a special GRACE from God to achieve that Freedom".

Uche Maduagwu's statement on divorce sparks reactions

nahjuanatu:

"You're some men are so toxic and we see them before like heroes meanwhile they were sheep and the woman was going through a lot."

daddyzarah:

"Why you dey always post nonsense guy? So because you believe in divorce, every other person should? Abeg rest."

hazelanntenia:

"This is so true. Marriage is not do or die and people needs to come out of that thinking."

Uche Maduagwu drags Pete Edochie

Uche Maduagwu stirred reactions with a video of him dragging his senior colleague, Pete Edochie, over his statement about divorce among Nollywood actresses.

The veteran, during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, had expressed concern over the rate of actresses who have left their husbands.

Edochie mentioned the unsuccessful marriages of Chioma Chukwuka, Tonto Dikeh, and Ireti Doyle, amongst others.

