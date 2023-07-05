Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to blast singer Davido for his silence on his alleged pregnant side chick dramas

The movie star claimed Davido was able to show off his new diamond teeth but not bold enough to defend Chioma by reacting to the claims

Maduagwu wondered if Davido did not care about how the pregnancy stories were affecting Chioma

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has now blasted singer Davido over his silence on the claims about him getting several other women pregnant.

The movie star took to Instagram to share a video where he called out the DMW boss for showing off his new diamond teeth but not defending his wife Chioma by reacting to the claims.

Recall that about three women from different parts of the world came on social media to accuse Davido of getting them pregnant and telling them to terminate it.

Nigerians react as Uche Maduagwu blasts Davido for not defending Chioma.

Shortly after that, a photo made the rounds of the singer flaunting his new diamond teeth on social media.

Uche Maduagwu blasts Davido

Uche Maduagwu was obviously displeased with how Davido had handled the numerous pregnancy rumours because of how it must have affected his wife, Chioma.

In the video posted on Instagram, the Nollywood actor spoke on how God gave Davido a good wife but he had still not come out to address the alleged pregnancies.

He said:

“I never see this kain thing for my life before. God give you better wife, up till now everything wey happen, all the women wey don come out say dey allegedly get belle for you, you never come talk anything, why?”

Not stopping there, the actor also shared a written note where he blasted Davido for being bold to show off his diamond teeth but not being bold enough to speak on his alleged pregnancies.

The actor noted that it was pride and arrogance before going ahead to ask if Davido was unbothered about how the whole scandal was embarassing for Chioma or if he was enjoying it.

See Uche Maduagwu’s post below:

Netizens react as Uche Maduagwu blasts Davido

The video of the actor calling out Davido soon went viral online and many netizens shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

larahs_signature:

“This guy is always angry.”

nenejones_esq:

“Everyone has issues in this life right? Maybe we should focus on things that directly bother and affect us individually and leave other people with their issues.”

mss_veey:

“I thought we've all agreed to mind our business and face only tinubu to return our stolen mandate.”

amandachisom_:

“Is chioma complaining to any of you?? Focus on your own problems.”

milly_posh21:

“Una want make he talk na silent fit una.”

chi_dee_rah:

“E reach ask ooo.”

_winwoman:

“Uche zukwanu Ike. Did Chioma complain the embarrassment to you eh? Crying more than the bereaved. Uche ara.”

emeka_:

“Chiom Chiom has really been going through it. Las las, God dey her side.”

tosinjuls:

“Oga Drink panadol on top another person headachë.”

