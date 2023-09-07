Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has caused an online buzz after lamenting over how the year is going

In a video making the rounds on social media, Sabinus spoke on how he had targets for the year but the year is now targeting him

The skit maker’s video got many fans rolling with laughter as some of them refused to take him seriously

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Sabinus, is now in the news after he lamented over how the year has been going.

In a video posted on Instagram by @wahalanetwork and spotted by Legit.ng, the social media comedian was seen shirtless as he complained about the situation of things this year.

According to Sabinus, he initially had targets for the year but with the way things are going, it seems he is also the year’s target.

In his words:

“Omo! I bin get target this year o, but the way this year dey go ehn, e be like say na this year dey target me.”

Reactions as Sabinus laments about the year targeting him

The video of Sabinus lamenting about his targets for the year amused many fans and a number of them laughed hard at his video. Read some of their comments below:

taofeek_babyboy:

“You dey believe this millionaire .”

stardomgys:

“ me I don leave everything for God hand make he run ham .. as long as I’m alive and I’m healthy TO GOD BE THE GLORY.”

cashbenkid:

“This guy is never serious he's an Aquarius for that .”

mr_soft23:

“You may see this funny, But this is real matter.”

iambally001:

“Sorry papito❤️.”

thrifts_by_haffymade_ng:

“Omo ehn .”

justagumi:

“Sabinus can never stop being funny .”

