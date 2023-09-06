Nigerian comic and singer Koffi Tha Guru trends online after a recent interview of him declaring Tekno the founder of modern Afrobeat went viral

Koffi, during the interview with Whatzup, noted that he would defend his stand anywhere, insisting that Tekno is the creator of Afrobeat

He added that Tekno took the Afrobeat sound global and is glad the singer is back and making music again

A recent interview of Nigerian comedian and artist Koffi Tha Guru, where he spoke about the return of singer Tekno to music and his impact on the growth of Afrobeat, has sparked reactions online.

During the interview, Koffi noted that Tekno is the father of modern-day Afrobeat and is responsible for the global success the genre is currently witnessing.

The comedian noted that two of the biggest Afrobeat sounds that have gone viral to date, If and Fall by Davido, were produced by Tekno.

I'm glad he is back - Koffi expresses joy at Tekno returning to music

During the Galaxy TV interview, the comic added that he would defend his assertion that Tekno originated the new Afrobeat sounds with his life.

Koffi also noted that he was glad the singer's surgery to restore his voice went well and is back making music.

In Koffi's words, he said:

"Tekno is the man that created Afrobeat. Beat me, fight me I will defend it to the core, before Afrobeat could cross globally it was Tekno that discovered the sound."

However, based on research, Legit.ng can confirm that Tekno isn't the one who produced Davido's Fall. He did the beat for OBO's IF, but Kiddominant did Fall.

Watch Koffi's interview where he spoke about Afrobeat:

See how fans bashed Koffi for calling Tekno the creator of modern Afrobeat

@Okikimatthias:

"He is right to an extent; that's the first global Afrobeats hit, one dance came before it but it's Drake song which wiz was featured. As well, Pana is a solo hit, clear!"

@Lesulemon:

"Egbon Koffi I No Fit Yarn My Mind because you be agbalagba just say Tekno and Runtown created Pan Pan Beat that reign some years back, Afrobeats is combination of Highlife,Jazz and some other African elements sound Netflix Documentary is there for you to learn sir"

@Mister_Davo6:

"This one don kolo. So before Tekno, there was no Afrobeats? Wetin 2Face dey sing that year? Lol."

@MusicalGodzilla:

"Which kind Molly this one take like this?"

@Aayormiiiiidhe:

"Even tekno will be laughing."

@Casbilli:

"Ghana people no too wise."

@babadee33649600:

"This guy doesn’t know what he is saying. When Oliver Twist has already open that way by Dbanj and Don Jazzy."

@JoeLaxSZN:

"He's saying rubbish with confidence ."

@booshit__:

"He’s actually talking about pon pon beat. And I think Mr Eazi started it. He brought up the new sound, that’s what make us acknowledge him back then."

@Yomiboy10:

"Even p-square came before Tekno ."

@KvngGenerous:

"He’s a comedian now … he’s doing his job."

Tekno to take Whitemoney on tour after impressive performance of his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Tekno recently reacted after BBNaija All Stars' housemate Whitemoney performed his song.

Housemates on the reality TV show recently engaged in a Pepsi-sponsored task and were made to perform songs from different musicians.

Whitemoney was paired up with two of his co-stars, Angel and Cross, to perform Tekno's song, Duro, and the video of their performance made the rounds online.

