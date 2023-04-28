Popular Nollywood star, Nkechi Blessing, is not a fan of hiding one's relationship and criticised those who do so

The actress, who is known for disclosing personal information about her relationship on social media, thinks it is preferable to make one's partner public

Nkechi argued that rather than keeping one's love life private, it's best to show off what one has proudly

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, known for flaunting her love life on social media, chastised people who keep their love connections private.

She argued that making one's relationship public on social media is preferable.

Blessing asserted that many individuals stay in unhealthy relationships and use privacy to hide them. She observed that some ladies hide their connections with unsuitable partners by using privacy as a justification.

Nkechi wrote on Instagram:

"Sometimes it's best to post your partner. Some of you are in unhealthy relationships, all in the name of keeping it private. The men themselves will say, 'Please keep me private,' so he can be with your whole squad without any of you knowing. Ara Agbala privacy."

Netizens react to Nkechi Blessing's assertion

leeleekip:

"Wahala for who no post em Teddy bear o."

thequeen_mofola:

"E still fit Rin all your squad and you know go know! Just pray to find ma'am wey get fear of God."

asumbby:

"She don come again, always a new man every 3 market day …. Hon Falegan Mrs."

mary_ozioma_ozzy:

"Ara agbala privacy my sister… but man way want cheat go still cheat no cap."

cindydymphna4:

"This is not a matter of privacy the supposed lady is her bestie which means she knows the lady husband not like she was hiding the husband from her."

b___goddess___:

"Very true. Ur eye go see Shege with privacy."

Nkechi Blessing says she used her ex

Meanwhile, in a report via Legit.ng, Nkechi Blessing, while speaking on her ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan revealed she was done with him.

The actress, in her revelation, said she broke up with an ex in America, and in the heat of the breakup, he started posting another unidentified woman.

According to her, Falegan was still asking her out, and she decided to use him to get back at her abroad ex but landed in a relationship instead.

