A man in a trending video has claimed NAFDAC has sealed off Jennys Glow for using numbers not approved by the agency on her products

The man also called out celebrities who are ambassadors of the products as he claimed they don't use the skincare they promote

The video has gone viral across social media as many expressed shock at how a big cosmetic firm would be without NAFDAC approved numbers

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to a video of a man identified as Verydarkman1 on TikTok who claimed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), a federal agency under the Federal Ministry of Health, has sealed a cosmetics business, Jennys Glow, in Abuja.

According to the man, the cosmetics business was sealed after it was discovered that the NAFDAC number being used was not approved by the agency.

“They found out she generated the NAFDAC number she’s been using and she isn’t approved by the," he said.

Man calls out celebrity ambassador of skincare products

The man also warned celebrities fond of promoting skincare products they don't use to Nigerians because of money.

Verydarkman claimed celebrities like comedian Real Warri Pikin, skit maker Ashmusy, and BBNaija reality star Nengi are active promoters, as he threatened to take action if they dared him.

Netizens react as man calls out celebrity ambassadors

teeto__olayeni:

"I give it to this guy....Even after so many backlash and treats,he didn't lose focus. Her ambassadors should be arrested too."

shuga_mary:

"There’s probably a mistake here how will a big brand like this and lots of celebrities as influencers for it, have a fake NAFDAC number?"

dr_ojexquisite:

"What will happen to all her yeyebrity ambassadors now?"

bet_herbalsecret:

"Lawless country she will register for nafdac and they will still allow her, she will continue her business."

nneeeze:

"Real WArri pikin should be careful with accepting brand ambassadorships because this isn’t the first time she’s associating with people that end up being fraudulent. It’s better she protects her brand."

NAFDAC reveals top 10 rejected Nigerian goods abroad

The Deputy Director, Export Division, Ports Inspection Directorate (NAFDAC) Sanwo-Olu O.A, said Nigerian goods are rejected for non-compliance to set standards by freight forwarders, cargo handlers, airlines/carriers and regulatory agencies, Daly Trust reported.

She stated this while speaking at the 3rd CHINET Aviacargo conference in Lagos. The title of the conference was “Unlocking the Logistics Barrier to Improving Agro Exports Products.”

The products are Sesame Beans, Melon seeds, Peanut, Smoked fish/fish meal, Ginger, Spices, paper, Hibiscus flower, Palm oil, Ogbono.

Source: Legit.ng