Gospel singer and former member of Destined Kids Rejoice Iwueze is now a mother

Rejoice, who got married in 2022, shared the good news of her welcoming her first child with her husband on Sunday, September 3

Many celebrities, as well as her fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to congratulate her and her family

It was a moment of celebration for popular Destined Kids Child singer and gospel artiste Rejoice Iwueze as her family welcomed a new addition.

This comes as Rejoice, on Sunday, September 3, took to her Instagram page to announce the birth of her first child with her husband, Samuel Temitayo Oladapo.

Rejoice, who first hit the spotlight as one of the Destined Kids child singers, shared cute pictures of her and her husband as he expressed gratitude to God for the new bundle of joy.

While she didn't reveal the gender and picture of the baby, Rejoice wrote in her caption:

“ Leveled up from being just couples to being parents. God can be trusted."

Congratulations messages pour in for Rejoice Iwueze

deborah_paulenenche:

"The way I screamed . God is so good sis ."

zicsaloma:

"Congratulations ❤️."

binaalaks:

"Congratulations sis. Another September giant ."

joshua_iwueze:

"Now we are talking baby boo. My baby is here."

31_lineage:

"Big congratulations sis So excited for what the Lord has done."

jennyglitz_concept:

"Womb watchers can rest now. Congratulations to my very own Joy joy joy @rejoice_iwueze."

chizzy_iv:

"Sometimes 1 + 1 = 3 Congratulations on the safe arrival of your gorgeous baby❤️ My baby is now a Mother."

amal_mommy:

"Joy joy joy , in my heart is singing, joy joy joy in my is melody I say joy joy joy ✨ congratulations ."

ndzeyuf:

"This man is a sharpshooter exactly 9 months after their wedding congratulations ma'am."

Rejoice Iwueze gushes on her traditional wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that November 16, 2022, was a day of celebration for Destined Kids’ singer, Rejoice Iwueze as she traditionally tied the knot with her man.

Rejoice, who couldn’t keep the good news to herself, took to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures of her and her man as she expressed excitement over the new phase in her life.

Sharing the pictures, Rejoice wrote:

“It’s a new phase. It’s a new dawn, it’s a new level, and it’s a new chapter."

