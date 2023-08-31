Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has left fans rolling with laughter after sharing the funny name her neighbours gave their child

According to the movie star, they named their daughter ‘God Pass Them’ and they also have funny ways of shortening it when she is needed urgently

Hilda Dokubo’s post raised a series of funny comments online with some netizens sharing their experience with funny names

Popular Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, is now making headlines after she shared the funny name her neighbour gave their daughter.

Taking to her official Instagram page, via her stories, the movie star was amused as she explained that her neighbours had named their daughter ‘God Pass Them’.

Not stopping there, the actress went ahead to explain that the young girl’s folks also had funny ways of shortening her name whenever they needed her urgently and that they sometimes called her ‘God’.

Fans react as actress Hilda Dokubo's neighbours name their child 'God Pass Them'. Photos: @hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“'God pass them' is the name of my neighbour's daughter. The short form is any of the three words, people including her parents prefer God whenever her attention is required, those who require it end up calling out God o.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Funny reactions as Hilda Dokubo reveals neighbour’s child’s name

Shortly after Hilda Dokubo shared her neighbour’s daughter’s interesting name online, the post went viral and a number of netizens reacted to it. Some of them tried to guess where her parents were from while others translated the name to their native languages.

Read some of their comments below:

9jawoman:

“My gardener’s name is Jesus, I told him I can never call you that name, are you mad? Give me your 2nd name jor Is Jesus your mate? ”

bshizzle70a:

“‘God pass them ‘ ‍♂️Just setting up the child for a life where he(she) will be the BUTTT of all Jokes ( Someone did mention OLUWAJUWONLO in the comments though . That makes more sense as a name . Perhaps they could’ve done the equivalent in their language ).”

creamy.dency:

“Just that the English word is long in igbo we “Chukwuka’short form is Chukwy .”

Big_lancee:

“My sister husband named their son Bonanza that name still make me feel weird. Especially in this modern age.”

luchi_store1:

“That person go be Warri, Benin or Rivers person..”

abikelomobunmi:

“On yoruba it's 'Olorunjuwonlo' or 'Olorunjedalo' and d shortened forms are Juwonlo, jedalo, or Olorunju. It's actually a great name.”

tontolofabrics:

“African parents like giving kids names they will grow up with so much embarrassment and the kids start changing it or give themselves nicknames.”

amfildiets:

“One in my neighborhood is praise God, the younger sister is hallelujah.”

Ksolo_hitz:

“Some names will make you question ur parents .”

