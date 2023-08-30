Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is having the time of her life in Canada, where she attended singer Tiwa Savage’s show

Iyabo shared a fun video online showing her singing along and enjoying herself at the concert

A number of netizens reacted to Iyabo’s video, with many of them praising her for ‘chopping life’ and also shading Lizzy Anjorin

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo recently attended top singer Tiwa Savage’s show in Canada, and she updated her fans on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself having a great time at the event.

Iyabo Ojo posted a video from Tiwa Savage's concert. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @tiwasavage

Iyabo Ojo was all smiles as she watched Tiwa perform from one of the best seats at the venue. The mother of two was also seen screaming as well as singing along excitedly to the music star’s performance.

Not stopping there, the movie star panned her camera to show the large crowd at the event, and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, was also seen having a good time as he watched Tiwa sing.

Taking to the caption of her video, Iyabo expressed her great love for Tiwa Savage. She wrote:

“@tiwasavage, we love youuuiiiiii.”

See a video of Iyabo Ojo at Tiwa Savage’s show below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo attends Tiwa Savage’s show in Canada

A number of Iyabo Ojo’s fans enjoyed the video of her having fun at Tiwa’s concert and dropped different reactions. Some of them also used the opportunity to troll actress Lizzy Anjorin, who had recently called her out.

Read some of their comments below:

Iyabo Ojo receives N774k for tea

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo caused a stir with a video where she was seen bragging after receiving $1000 (N774K) from one of her goddaughters, Ibipomi Awosika.

Iyabo revealed she was gifted the whopping sum just for tea as she displayed different moves to express her happiness.

Another clip showed the moment Iyabo appeared to have cast shades at some colleagues.

