The daughter of Miss Pepeye actress Yetunde Barnabas, Gemma, recently clocked one, and she went all out to celebrate

The mum of one shared a video of the huge and lavish party she threw for her daughter

The Barbie-themed birthday party boasted huge colourful balloons, yummy treats, play areas and two huge cakes

Popular Papa Ajasco actress Yetunde Barnabas' daughter Gemma turned one in style with a lavish Barbie-themed birthday party.

The actress gave her fans a sneak peek of the beautiful event held at a huge well-decorated venue.

Yetunde Barnabas threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter. Photo credit: @yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

Guests of the actress and her husband were greeted with colourful well-structured balloons, different stands for yummy treats, well decorated and arranged sitting areas.

Kids had many side attractions to play with, as a huge pink Barbie castle and other play areas were provided.

Photos of Gemma and Barbie lit up posters, and the highlight of the party was the two huge cakes at the centre of the stage.

Yetunde Barnabas captioned her post:

"Party ready for my biggest GEMCan’t wait to go on the Dance floor I’m waiting for who go beat me on the dance floor today "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Yetunde Barnabas' video

The actress' video got people talking about how wealthy her footballer husband is and wishing the same for themselves.

Read the comments below:

ayo_ka999:

"Omo I will never be poor my children will live a very luxury life ☺️"

akinniyi.odunayo.1:

"Congratulations ma,I tap into this grace I will marry my man, give birth to beautiful children and have happy home IJN."

beautytouch_nd_wears:

"Before you born sha get money coz WTFGemma is getting the best life she deserve ❤️❤️"

iam_mhizkem:

"I will never be poor in my life and I will never settle for less "

adilux_enterprise:

"So beautiful all for big gem you didn’t invite us ooo "

motunrayo9610:

"Happy first birthday beauty Barbie Gemma.. may you live long to succeed in life, your parents @yetundebarnabas and @olayinka_peter will never knw your grave ijn, you shall be a source of joy to your families and to the world entirely, the world has knw your beginning they will never knw your ends ijn,walk and shine darling."

Yetunde Barnabas’ husband Olayinka scores 2 goals, dedicates it to daughter

Peter Olayinka, Nigerian international footballer and husband of Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas sparked reactions online after videos of something he did for his little princess, Gemma, went viral.

The striker, who joined popular Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, bagged a brace against Italian team Fiorentina during a Uefa Champions League qualifying match.

After scoring both goals, Peter dedicated them to his beautiful daughter Gemma Olayinka. The celebrations were to appreciate his daughter on her birthday as she turned a year old.

Source: Legit.ng