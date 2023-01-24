Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s crew member, Isreal, was recently spotted on the entourage of PDP’s presidential candidate

The news was shared on social media by fellow PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, who revealed Isreal was on Atiku Abubakar’s wife’s entourage

The post stirred a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians as some of them noted that it was no news

A crew member of much-loved Nigerian singer Davido, Isreal Afeare, has been spotted throwing his weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The news was shared on social media by a PDP chieftain and popular journalist, Dele Momodu, on his official Instagram account.

Momodu had shared a photo of Isreal aboard a plane and explained that the singer’s logistics manager was on the entourage of Atiku's wife, Chief Mrs Amina Titi.

Photo of Davido's Isreal on Atiku Abubakar's wife's entourage gets people talking. Photos: @delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“@isrealdmw is on the entourage of CHIEF MRS AMINA TITI ATIKU ABUBAKAR...”

Nigerians react to photo of Isreal DMW on Atiku Abubakar’s wife’s entourage

Momodu’s post on Isreal DMW being part of Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar’s entourage got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

ricola_321:

"Israel must chop na."

donbraz:

"At the end of the Day .. People will Take sides... They will call it Politics. But sometimes , we need to put this kind of Politics asides and face Facts.. the facts of things on ground. And we must be sincere in our hearts. .. ❤️"

afialo:

"JUJU dey find hin daily bread, he has been in PDP for long. He's entitled to his choice."

kodoemena:

"What is Mr. Israel's Electoral values in Nigeria??? Believe me Delemomodu and Dinomelaye, are so desperate to market their candidate at the same time making the whole thing to look so childish. Instead of trying to tell Nigerians how their candidate will improve the economy and well being of millions Nigerians."

official_emilystyles:

"It doesn't stop us from loving him and OBO or even voting PETER OBI."

james_atumaa:

"You don cast juju."

ummitabature:

"His oga na PDP what do you expect."

investor__beejay:

"Una still wan use israel campaign too?"

godson7322:

"Una won use juju dey do campaign also."

prettyvalofkl:

"This post is indirectly telling us Davido is supporting ATIKU."

