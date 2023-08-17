Actress Mercy Johnson recently shared a video from her husband Prince Okojie's thanksgiving ceremony after his election win

In the clip Mercy shared, Prince Okojie gushed about his wife as he appreciated her commitment to him and their kids

Another clip also showed the moment Mercy's father-in-law was seen shedding tears during the ceremony

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson was a strong force behind her husband, Prince Okojie, during the general election, which saw him become a Federal Lawmaker representing Esan North East/South East Benin City.

After his win, Prince Okojie threw a post-inauguration thanksgiving ceremony where he expressed appreciation to his wife, parents, family and well-wishers.

Video from Mercy Johnson's husband post-inauguration thanksgiving. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In a lovely video Mercy shared online, Prince Okojie could be heard publicly applauding her for being a good wife.

Prince Okojie said his wife stood by him as he hailed her commitment to the family.

In his Words:

"Specially I will thank my wife, the very blood that blood my blade, she stood beside me even in the rain and in the sun. Her commitment to my family is that she doesn't need anything, whatever she need is for her husband and her children to be okay."

A clip from the event also showed the moment Mercy's father-in-law shed tears during his son's speech.

Mercy, in a caption of the video, wrote:

"And we went to give thanks to God, The protocol breaker, we love you lord. Everyone is so proud of him...@princeodiokojie plus peep my dad in law crying? Lol."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Mercy Johnson's hubby gushes about her

See some of the comments below:

iambimpeakintunde:

"Who says ACTRESSES No dey make Better wife?????? Just pray to meet a Better Woman ✨ I celebrate you Mama Purity ."

damilola_otus:

"The part of specially I want to thank my wife….. see as blushing won finish you you so much love him tho❤️."

oduncreamzcakes:

"Why do I really feel like crying in this video…. She is selfless and passionate is the word for me .. Mami you know you are a blessing.. love you loads.

empressnjamah:

"Strong woman,my darling Mercy you already know I love you right?"

missenamz:

"Oga is always shy but looks like madam is the one shy now oo Congratulations .

trendycakeaffairs:

"Awwww❤️❤️❤️❤️Daddy is cutting onions ooo...Anti mi...you are truly amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

