After delivering a man-of-the-match performance in his second La Liga game for Spanish giants Barcelona, Lamine Yamal declares his love for Afrobeat singer Wizkid

The young footballer became the toast of Spanish football after creating the winning goal for his side in a La Liga clash against Villareal on Sunday night

Lamine, however, has left many Nigerians in tatters after he went on his Insta-story to share a photo of himself vibing with Wizkid's song playing in the background

There is a famous saying by legendary basketballer Micheal Jordan: "Game always recognises game."

The statement couldn't have been more accurate as young Barcelona football wonder kid Lamine Yamal trends online after a sensational performance in his just concluded second La Liga game for the Spanish champions.

Barcelona's wonder kid Lamine Yamal jams to Wizzy's evergreen Soco in viral post. Photo credit: @lamineyamal/@wizkidayo

Lamine is the youngest player to record an assist in La Liga

In celebration of his immense feat for a 16-year-old, Lamine took to his Instagram page to celebrate, sharing a snap of himself with a song by Nigerian singer Wizkid playing in the background.

The 16-year-old created the assist that helped Barcelona defeat La Liga side Villareal.

Nigerians jubilated as Lamine revealed he is a massive fan of Afrobeat singer Wizkid.

See Lamine's post jamming to Wizzy's Soco:

See how netizens reacted to Lamine's post

@flygodT:

"Sabi boy, he’s going to the top."

@ChrisIdogar:

"There can only be one Starboy, Wizzy Wizkid."

@Big_ajsumma1:

"Only one star boy❤️, when game recognises game."

@sakpo0007_:

"Starboy. He is also called WIZKID .Y’all check him out you’ll like his songs."

@dvnikoko

"It's actually the record label that owns the song not wizkid ."

@Chidubem_OH:

"Real recognize real ."

@khalifaslimxx:

"Lamine, you’re going far . Starboys link-up"

@Braimahlateef:

"Good music taste going straight to the top."

