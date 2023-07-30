Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, recently shared a funny video of her making her children do chores

In the funny clip, two of the movie star’s children were seen being made to wash her clothes as she called them human washing machines

The video of Mercy Johnson making her kids do her laundry raised a series of funny comments online

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is once again in the news over her funny interaction with her children.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself with two of her oldest kids, Purity and Henry, as they did her laundry.

Purity and Henry were seen filling up the washing machine with their mother’s laundry while the actress stood beside them to give instructions.

According to Mercy Johnson, she is finally able to use her two children as washing machines to do their jobs.

See the funny clip below:

Netizens react as Mercy Johnson calls her children washing machines as she makes them do laundry

The funny video of Mercy Johnson making her children wash her clothes while calling them washing machines raised funny comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

motease44:

“That’s right make them independent starting early All kids need chores .”

1safiyanu:

“Thank You For Training Em Well. You are indeed the true definition of a MOTHER!!!”

kemsycrown:

“No time for wahala again since children have grown.”

pephairs.ng:

“Hard working children .”

omawumi_____:

“, can't wait for my kids to grow .”

joy_isjoy_:

“your facial expression for me.”

naijafooddiet:

“They need to get to work o.”

iam____oso:

“Honorable children .”

