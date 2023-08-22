The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has announced the burial plans of the late Don Brymo Uchegbu

The veteran movie star passed away in June and will finally be laid to rest on August 25, in Anambra state

Fans of Don Brymo are still mourning, and many extended their condolences to his family as they prayed for his soul

Popular veteran actor Don Brymo Uchegbu passed away in June to the shock of his fans and colleagues who worked with him until his last day on earth.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, shared a flier of the details of Don Brymo's burial rites.

The late actor will be buried in Anambra state on August 25; his wake keep was done on Sunday, August 20 by his family in his state.

According to the family, Don Brymo passed away after a brief illness.

Emeka Rollas mourned his colleague as he announced on Instagram, he wrote:

"May you rest on Don Brymo. RIP @actorsguildofnigeria @agn.tv"

See the post below:

Netizens mourn Don Brymo

officialblessingnwankwo1:

"Rest in peace."

nkeychizzy:

"57 chaiii go well sir."

realanitabrown:

"Life. Rest in peace Legendary Don Brymo Uchegbu. Can't believe our job in January was going to be the last "

eze_don_de_mayor:

"I'm getting confused here. Why is it that other actors who died and there is no mobilisation from the AG President, like the case of Saint Obi? Is it that he wasn't part of the AG Association?"

realucheebere:

"Rest on the Don the Brymo "

amakaey:

"May his soul rest in peace…May GOD comfort his family."

higher_christian_living:

"Gone to rest as we all shall too someday!..a talented artist who blessed many with his unique gifts through movies. We all love his work and we pray that his soul finds eternal peace in the Lord, Amen!"

amokeani:

"Rest on Don Brymo a jolly good fellow ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng