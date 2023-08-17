A video of the popular Afrobeats musician Kizz Daniel announcing Wizkid as his mentor sparked reactions on social media

The Buga hitmaker showered praise on Wizkid for his recognisable input in the industry while mentioning that he looks up to him

Not just Wizkid, he went on to name other notable music industry figures he admires, including Innocent 2Baba Idibia

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats artist Kizz Daniel recognised Wizkid as his mentor in an old online video that resurfaced recently.

Kizz Daniel, best known for his smash single Buga, paid a passionate shoutout to Wizkid in the viral interview footage, stating that he holds the music icon in high regard.

Daniel used the opportunity to convey his utmost respect for Wizkid, emphasising that he looks up to not only Wizkid but also other notable singers such as 2Baba Idibia and several other top performers.

He said: "Big shout out to Wizkid,Wizkid is an amazing act, you know Wizkid jumps on the cover of the song, he was like amazing, I was like, wow, Wizkid, he is like a mentor. I look up to Wizkid, I look up to 2face, I look up to a whole lot of artists in the industry."

See the video below

Kizz Daniel's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some reactions to the singer's admiration below:

iam_successfulab:

"He get who wizkid nor motivate for the industry but after dem drop like two or three hit songs Davido fans go Dey compare them with wizkid nor be una fault sha."

danyfundz_:

"You no look up to the person wey say him dey unavailable? Wizkid the great."

stardomgys:

"If this one go talk , Wizkid is my mentor , if that one go talk Wizkid Is my role model.. e come be like say Davido and burna no dey do music …WIZKID IS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME , all of us know this."

don_timmy11:

"I never see any artist mention I look up to Davido before everybody na Wizkid."

perfect_fashionwears:

"U will never see a artise says he looks up to gbavido, yet 30 bingos will be coming him to big."

temmie1_xx:

"Ani seh all these celeb now wey Dey form now , wiz be their mentor , na giveaway turn dem around."

Kizz Daniel opens up on new song with his twins

Kizz Daniel's new album got social media users buzzing with reactions, and his recent Instagram upload definitely left fans in awe.

The singer, whose Maverick album continues to trend online, shared a beautiful video with his twin sons as he opened up about one of the songs which featured the boys.

In the video, we see montages of the singer and the boys spending some fun times together.

