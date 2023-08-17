Famous Nigerian dancer turn singer Poco Lee recently shared something about his relationship with Wizkid and why he would always respect his senior colleague

During a recent Instagram live interview with ace podcaster Adesope Shopsy Doo, Poco Lee revealed how Wizzy gave him $100 just for hailing him at an event

Poco shared that it was his first time meeting the Afrobeat superstar, and without knowing him from anywhere, just by hailing the singer, he got $100

Famous Nigerian dancer and hypeman Poco Lee has stirred reactions online after a clip of an interview he had with ace podcaster Adesope on Instagram went viral.

During the interview, Poco Lee spoke about his relationship with Wizkid and why he would always respect the Afrobeat superstar.

Dancer Poco Lee recently shared some unknown truths about his relationship with Big Wiz and why he would always respect the singer. Photo credit: @poco_lee/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He noted that the first time he met Wizkid one-on-one was in 2015, and he was lucky that the singer walked past him as he took the opportunity to acquaint himself with the Essence crooner.

Poco shared that as Wizzy was walking by him, he tapped the singer's shoulder, and as soon as Big Wiz was going to turn around to see who tapped him, he just started hailing the singer.

The dancer noted that Wizzy, in response to the tap on his shoulder and the hailing, dipped his hands in his pocket and gave him $100 even though he didn't know who he was from anywhere.

Poco said that was the first time he would ever see a $100 bill.

Listen to the interview below as Poco talks about his relationship with Big Wiz:

See the comments that Poco Lee's revelation about his relationship with Big Wiz stirred online

@_____wimbledon:

"Na how much be dollar rate then when you just dey happy like say him give you the world."

@brain_biller:

"Nah only wizkid them they call Baba the rest nah Omo Baba."

@only_one_timileyin:

"Big wiz is always a legend."

@the_real_stonck:

"I dey there that year but Baba no give me my own o."

@robert_chance132:

"But this Oloshi @portablebaeby go open him mouth say he no Dey help for trenches."

@investor_teejay22:

"On top $100."

@dear__toyosi:

"Adeshope too dey do karamo."

@bodebuddy:

"Burna never blow that 2015 self."

@boss_baby619:

"First it was kizz daniel now na poco leeall this for chain wer Davido do o."

@wonderboyodc:

"I think say na 100 k dollars oo I wanted to die Jesus I love wizkid."

Source: Legit.ng