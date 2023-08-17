Music star Burna Boy bemoaned how many Nigerians underrate him in comparison to upcoming American rappers

According to the Grammy award winner, many Nigerians don't understand how an individual who sounds like he does would be more significant than an American

His statement has, however, sparked reactions from many netizens who took to social media to clap back at him

Grammy award winner and Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu popularly known by his stage name Burna Boy has stirred reactions from Nigerians after he lamented that many still do not believe him to be on the same level as American rappers.

During an interview with Los Angeles Times, Burna Boy said many Nigerians underrate and disregard how far he has come because they can't see how a person who sounds like he does would be more significant than up-and-coming American rappers.

Burna Boy's 7th album, 'I Told Them,' is a response to his nonbelievers. Credit: @burnaboy

Burna Boy stated:

“To this day, there’s many Nigerians who can tell you an American rapper who just started their career, and they’ll say they’re bigger than Burna Boy.

“They don’t understand it. They’ll say, ‘There’s no way someone who talks like me, can even be on the same level as an American artist," he added.

Burna, one of the highest-paid Nigerian singers, however, said his forthcoming seventh studio album, “I Told Them,” set to be released August 24, is a response to nonbelievers who’ve discredited him.

Reactions trail Burna Boy's comment about Nigerians

Many Nigerian netizens took to social media to express displeasure about the singer's comments. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions. See them below:

0Chynese:

"Story wey no concern us."

Samgeniusfire:

"Album wan drop plenty talks don start. I don go barb hair."

Kenedyoshaa:

"No be odogwu say don’t explain don’t complain."

PhantomSZN419:

"Nah when Una wan drop album clout go start Lmaoo."

he KodakTheBlessin:

"Nah why outsiders talk say Burna Boy big pass Future."

OlaKushAOliC:

"You go explain tire.. ."

Easekid001:

"Do anything for clout."

adewaleadegben2:

"Why e Dey explain ."

ObinnaObinna23:

"We already have this particular script over and over again. Burna we are tired already, give us different lamba."

pizzy_funds:

"As album wan drop shalaye don full everywhere Tchewww..... Ozour I can wait for it to drop sha."

Source: Legit.ng