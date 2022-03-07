Nollywood actress Debbie Shokoya did not spare the killer of 22-year-old lady Oluwabamishe Ayanwole with her anger

Shokoya noted that every Nigerian is going through a hard time in the country, she asked why others are making it worse by killing one another

While asking for justice for the late lady, the actress wants God to deal with the culprit and his generation in earnest

Nollywood actress Deborah Shokoya better known in the industry as Debbie has lamented over the death of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, who was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a (Bus Rapid Transit) BRT driver.

A few days ago, the news of Bamise's disappearance after she allegedly boarded a BRT boss went viral, however, it has been confirmed that the missing fashion designer is dead and some of her body parts missing.

Reacting to this, Debbie Shokoya rained down curses on the perpetrators of such an inhuman act.

The actress wondered why one would be so callous to murder his or her fellow human being in cold blood.

She also stated that Nigerians are already suffering a lot from the government and don't deserve these brutal killings that have become rampant.

"The government is enough punishment for us. Why are we killing ourselves again? Don't tell me it is poverty. We are all facing this. The people you are killing are so in the same situation. Greedy b*stards. May you all never know rest," she wrote.

Aggrieved further, Debbie rained more curses on the killers of Oluwabamise Ayanwola and other innocent Nigerians for ritual purposes.

"May you all never know peace!! May you forever live in pain and agony! I pray for a restless, wandering, shameful, disgusting, painful, dirty, horrible life for you evil ones. Why on earth will you kill an innocent being that just wants to live, struggle to make it in life!! Because you choose to be desperate, you cut short other people’s life despite all the hardship we all face in this country day by day. Peace shall be far from you and your generations...Your dog, hen, cow, whatsoever!! Will suffer from it by god’s grace. Lord, please release your wrath on these evil bastards!! I don’t want to wait for any stupid court hearing day in, day out!!! Father Lord, be the judge."

Police arrest driver of BRT bus over Bamise's death

The Lagos state police command has arrested the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle which conveyed Ayanwole Oluwabamise, the late 22-year-old fashion designer.

Oluwabamise, a fashion designer, went missing after she boarded a BRT vehicle from Chevron Bus Stop, Ajah, to Oshodi around 7pm on February 26.

On Monday, March 7, she was found dead on Carter Bridge, according to Lagos police command.

