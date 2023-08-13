A Nigerian woman has shared her joy with netizens on the TikTok app after seeing her late husband in the dream

According to the happy widow, her late husband assured her that he was fine and asked her to take good care of the children

While sharing her story via her official account, the woman expressed her joy over seeing her late husband again

A Nigerian woman who recently lost her husband has shared the exciting dream she had about him.

The mother identified as @joysilva53 shared a video on TikTok where she danced excitedly while recounting the dream she had.

Woman says late husband asked her to take care of the family in a dream Photo credit: @joysilva53/TikTok.

Joy dreamt about her late husband smiling at her

According to Joy, she saw her late husband in a dream and he was so full of smiles when their eyes met.

She revealed that he assured her he was fine and appealed to her to take care of herself and their children.

In Joy's words:

"The joy when I saw my late husband in my dream and he was smiling at me and told me to take care of myself and the kids. That he is fine. Thank you Lord for making me to see him this once. It literally feels good to see him once again."

Reactions as Nigerian woman dreams of late husband

@oliviasolomon5 said:

"When I lost My mum I was blaming myself for her death bcos we were not in good terms then so I dream of her and she told me that she has forgiven me."

@augustaelikem34 stated:

"I had a dream about my late boyfriend telling me I should exercise patience for myself and everything gonna be fine again with a smile on his face."

@chisomberry1 said:

"Rip boss I still can't believe you are no more. We the staff of new view miss u rest well I know the good lord will take care of ur family farewell."

@noraclemz reacted:

"I kept seeing my uncle until he threatened not2come again if won’t stop crying, he truly stopped coming and showed up again when I really stopped crying."

@shugaoqhc7n added:

"I really understand how u feel perfectly because I was once in ur shoes, anytime I see my late fiancée in my dream playing with me, am always happy."

Watch the video below:

