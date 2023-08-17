Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is in the news again after a video of her advising ladies went viral

In the video, the music star was heard telling ladies to be with men who also have money and can match their energy

Tiwa also said that she wasn’t advising ladies to chase men for their money, but it’s better for them to cry with their Christian Dior and Birkin bags

Talented Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has now caused a stir on social media after she dished out advice to ladies at a recent show.

A video made the rounds online of the music star on stage encouraging ladies to be with men who match their energy with money.

Tiwa Savage trends over her advice to ladies in viral video.

According to Tiwa Savage, it is sweet when a woman has her own money. She explained that the man needed to match her energy because they would probably still break her heart anyway.

The award-winning music star also made it clear that she was in no way advising women to do ‘runs’ and go after a man just because of his money. She also said that it is better for a lady to cry with her designer bags on a private jet to Dubai.

In her words:

“I’m not encouraging runs, I’m not saying you should just go after a man for his money, but I’m saying that it’s sweet when you also spend your money because I have my own money as you can see, period! So all I’m saying is you need to match my energy because they will still break your heart anyway, so it’s better for you to cry with your Christian Dior and your Birkin bag, and your private jet to Dubai… no we don’t go to Dubai anymore, we don’t do Dubai but we have our own money.”

See the trending video below:

Tiwa Savage’s advice to ladies causes stir

It did not take long for the video of Tiwa Savage advising her female fans to become a trending topic on social media, and many netizens had different reactions to it. Some of them bashed the singer, while others said they saw nothing wrong with what she said.

Read some of their comments below:

adanze_h:

“It is sweet when you also spend your money in a relationship. It's not for one gender. All she is saying is that you need to match the energy.”

___rarely_seen____:

“Coming from a woman over 40 whose sex tape is everywhere on the internet, she better focus on the rubbish she sings.”

i_am_vickthor:

“All the broke men mad in the comments cos they can’t match the energy!”

Chinny_005:

“Tiwa should just focus on her performance, all this talk is just setting herself up for drags.”

Darkjuice__:

“Yasssss Queen she took time to explain herself and what she meant. But some people will still want to twist her statement well probably bicos they can’t match energy .”

breeze4117:

“You dey take relationship advice from tiwa .. women don’t learn. taking football lessons from Michael Phelps .”

chyomsss:

“Broke and stingy men won’t like this. Ladies if you don’t require a man to do anything right for you , he will chop you ,for free and move on . If you want gifts and money,tell him. A man who likes you is a giver , a stingy man is a user.”

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

“Broke stingy men will not like this ooo but if you love someone you go spend even before she ask you self.”

iamkinggeorge_:

“50 year old woman clowning.”

