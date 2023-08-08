Singer Spyro couldn't help but gush about celebrity Chef Hilda Baci, who he described as sweet soul

The 'Who Is My Guy' crooner shared a fun video also shared a fun video of him and Hilda in her kitchen

Some netizens, however, read meanings to a statement Spyro made about Hilda being beautiful in and out

Nigerian singer Spyro has stirred reactions from many with a statement he made as he gushed about celebrity chef and Guinness record holder Hilda Baci.

Spyro, who was a guest on Hilda's cooking show, shared a fun video of them in the chef's kitchen as he gushed about her beauty.

Spyro shares fun video with Hilda Baci. Credit: @hildabaci @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

According to Spyro, Hilda, who he described as a sweet soul, is beautiful in and out.

In another statement, Spyro suggested the food Hilda gave him must be the inspiration behind his comment about the chef.

"This baby girl @hildabaci is beautiful IN and OUT and I ain’t even capping … bless you sweet soul … I gat you all of my days pal Wait o …Abi it’s the food talking Abi @hildabaci did you put anything in that food ❤️ you my G."

Watch the video Spyro shared below:

Netizens react to Spyro's comment about Hilda Baci

The singer's statement about Hilda Baci has stirred different reactions from netizens. See some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

joshua._kolawole:

"In and out.. Are you thinking what I'm thinking."

officialnursenwoke:

"Talk true, Shebi she enter your eyes..no lie."

official_clevdesigns:

"Lol something’s r better left unsaid my guy."

blazeoflagos_:

"Have you been IN how did you know ."

olanrewaju2128:

"So you self don reach inside."

heiskelzz:

"You don dey explain oo my spyro and evidence no show."

success.m.favour:

"When food too sweet you can talk unnecessary things But sha we understand how sweet is the food ."

callmhie_peekay:

"Una go think say na joke, e dey fall in love lowkey ."

