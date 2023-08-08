A clip of popular American rapper Polo G during his recent visit to Nigeria and tasting one of the country's major delicacies is trending online

In the trending video, the American rapper was seen eating the famous Nigerian Jollof Rice delicacy and couldn't help but compare it with that of Ghana

Polo G went on to credit Nigeria's rice as the best and got a new name, Oluwapolo G, while noting that he was ready to become a Nigerian so he could eat Jollof everyday

Famous American rapper Polo G trends after clips of him eating Nigerian Jollof during his recent visit to Nigeria went viral.

In the trending video, the American was seen gulping down the Nigerian Jollof with so much fervour and couldn't resist the allure.

American rapper Polo G, after praising Ghana Jollof, confesses that Naija Jollof is the best. Photo credit: @polo.capalot

Why Polo G confessed Naija Jollof is better than Ghana's

At some point, Polo G admitted that Nigerian Jollof Rice is much better than Ghana Jollof.

He declared the case between both countries' Jollof over because he has tasted both and knows for sure that the Naija version is much better.

Polo G enjoyed the meal so much that he was re-christened and given the Nigerian name Oluwapolo G.

See the trending videos of Polo G eating Naija Jollof:

See how Nigerians reacted to the trending video of US rapper Polo G declaring Naija Jollof as the best

@dym_phna:

"He has finally been initiated."

@kxvrrn:

"Polofunmi Durojaiye."

@parker_ojugo:

"Why he do face has if he no dey enjoy."

@p_a_p_i_p_o_u_n_d_s:

"Hop say pepper nor too plenty sha ."

@blueferrari65:

"See hiim face e no like em."

@only1teni:

"Adepolo Gade."

@fabuloux_rf:

"Proudly a Naija boy any day, anytime, anywhere across the world."

