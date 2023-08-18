Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Hermes Iyele recently survived a ghastly car accident that left his car, a Mercedes Benz, completely written off

The reality TV star recently spoke to Legit.ng about life after BBNaija, his mum and having to move out of his old neighbourhood that was so much part of his success story

Hermes his conversation with us, shared how intense it has been for him to take care of his mum, even though he is very much grateful for how she's faring now

Big Brother Naija's housemate and dancer Hermes Iyele was one of the most colourful personalities on the reality TV show season 7.

He recently spoke to Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, where he talked about life after BBNaija, his unique art form, being a dancer, taking care of his mum and moving out of his old neighbourhood after leaving Biggie's house.

Photos of BBNaija star Hermes during a recent visit to his mum at a rehabilitation home. Photo credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

I definitely had to move out - Hermes talks about his old neighbourhood

During our conversation, the reality TV star talked about moving out of his old area, Oworoshonki, even though it was a massive part of his story during his stay in Biggie's house.

"Oh, bro I definitely had to move out. Though, I still hope to be able to work there, like said when I came out my biggest dream is to be able to create opportunities like the one that I got. To give people like me from where I am coming from the hope to get the opportunity that I got."

"My form of art is just an expression of my perspective on life" - Iyele talks about being a nudist

The colourful reality TV star also discussed his unique art form and expression. He noted that being a nudist is just an expression of a form and his perspective on life. Hermes also shared with us what inspires him the most about his art.

"Like I usually say, people express themselves for like what it is. Where they are at a point in life, where their perspective is. And for different reasons, people would choose to express themselves using different mediums. My art is me doing my thing as much as I can.

"It is a lot taking care of her, but it's been great," - Hermes talks about his mum

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Hermes visited his mum at a rehabilitation home where she's receiving treatment after suffering a psychological breakdown.

We asked him about his mum and how she was doing, and he said:

"She's great, Gaddam! she's great. It's a lot but she's been great. It gives me so much joy with how much progress she's been able to make lately."

