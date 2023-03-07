Actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has penned a birthday message to her father-in-law Pete Edochie as he marks his 76th birthday on Tuesday, March 7

May, in her message, described Pete Edochie as a legendary father and grandfather, which stirred reactions from her hubby’s brother Linc Edochie

Linc, in his comment, appreciated May for her message, which stunned many of her fans and followers as many applauded him

May Edochie, the first wife of actor and politician Yul Edochie, has joined Nigerians to celebrate her father-in-law and veteran Pete Edochie on his 76th birthday.

In a post via her Instagram page, May prayed for Pete, who she described as a legendary father and grandfather.

She wrote:

“Today we thank God for 76 years of existence, 76 years of good health, 76 years of strength, 76 years of greatness and 76years of God’s grace. As a tree grows older, the limbs and branches spread out in all directions. Like a tree, every year you live means there are more and more people whose lives you’ve touched. Happy glorious birthday to a legendary father and grand father! @peteedochie May the good Lord continue to bless and keep you strong and healthy through Christ our Lord ."

See her post below:

Linc Edochie appreciates May

Taking to May’s comment section, Yul’s brother appreciated the brand influencer, which stirred reactions.

He wrote:

“Thanks a million May. GOD bless you.”

See his comment below:

Netizens react to Linc's comment

See some of the reactions below:

tomiwa_olowoyo:

"Good Man! Happy Birthday to your Dad ."

gennyluv2:

"Great man ❤️."

knzenwata:

"God bless you too for being a brother to May."

chaper608:

"Talk to your brother yul he has lose and lost his senses."

ngo_chan27:

"You are so different and kind…..God bless you sir."

Judy Austin celebrates Pete Edochie at 76

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her father-in-law.

The actress praised the living legend whom she described as the lion of Africa with a heart of gold. She also prayed for him.

One of the photos of the celebrant Judy posted has him carrying her son, Star Dike.

Source: Legit.ng