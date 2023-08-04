Nollywood veteran Joke Silva warmed the hearts of fans and netizens with the beautiful moment she had with her nephews

The ace actor compared the youngster's visits in 2016 to that of 2013 while she hailed them as her protectors

The pictures shared by Joke spurred the hearts of many to send their heartfelt wishes, while the beauty of growth

Nigerian veteran actress Joke Silva melted the hearts of fans and netizens with the recent post on her Instagram page.

Joke shared pictures of her nephews when they visited her in 2016 and contracted to their recent visit in 2023.

Joke Silva shares pictures of her little nephews Credit: @ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

Buttressing further, she mentioned that they were her protectors.

In her caption, she wrote:

"Omo o e pe dagba my nephews 2016 and the same nephews 2023...now my protectors."

See the post below

Joke Silva's pictures spark reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions to the lovely pictures she shared. See them below:

maryamuwais:

"The young have grown, thankful to the Almighty ."

pc_march26:

"Yes oooo the young have grown."

yettysimp:

"Sister mi, wa jewun omo pe pe, ni oruko Jesu."

bunmitejumola:

"The young had grown.All thanks to God.God bless them and us."

kiisas_perfumes1:

"Same smile always."

Opertyum:

"They are lovely."

Joke Silva prays for Tinubu

Joke Silva sealed her support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the election period earlier this year.

The star actress took to social media to share moments from the APC Lagos state rally and a few speeches to reiterate her support for Tinubu two days before the election

She stated that her earnest desire is for her principal, Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shetima, to get the ticket.

Joke Silva opens up Olu Jacob’s Dementia

Nollywood veteran Joke Silva made headlines over some details she shared as she opened up about her marital struggle with legendary actor Olu Jacobs.

During an interview on actress Nancy Isime's show, Joke Silva discussed how she has been handling Olu Jacob's dementia as she revealed it had affected her marriage.

The interview has stirred emotions from many as netizens gushed about the Nollywood veteran's marriage.

Source: Legit.ng