In a post on Instagram, Big Brother Naija Level Up star, Hermes Iyele disclosed he is doing the most to keep himself and his mum afloat

The reality star shared a photo of his mum who according to fans, looks fresher and chubbier

Netizens also commended Hermes for taking good care of his mum as they prayed that his dreams would come to pass

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Hermes sparked reactions online after he shared a photo of his mum.

The reality star in his caption expressed love for his mum and disclosed that he is doing his best to keep them afloat in life.

Hermes shares new photos of his mum Photo credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

Hermes also promised not to stop giving his mum the best as long as his capacity allows.

"Love you mum, I’m doing the most to keep us up. You deserve the best and I won’t stop grinding to give you exactly that as capacity will allow me per time and over time, so help me God."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Nigerians commend Hermes

official_leczy:

"Stay Strong Brother Everything Is Working In Place ✊"

unusualphyna:

"Son of the soil❤️"

ambrose_tjark:

"She gets the best all day long everyday! ❤️"

angeldonc:

"Dear GOD pls bless every woman with such a great son "

acupofarewa_hoyin:

"She looks brighter and chubby now welldone @hermesiyele God bless you."

omo__bola__nle:

"Jesus dis woman is beautiful Wao great transformation I love u @hermesiyele Omo a toju e lagbara Olorun."

zizimaureen:

"The difference they say is very very clear."

mide_richmond:

"Mama looking so fine ❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless you king for taking care of her ❤️❤️"

BBNaija’s Hermes stirs up emotion with heartfelt video as he visits his mum

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reality star Hermes stirred up emotions after he visited his mother for the first time since the end of the reality show.

Hermes, in the video, revealed it had been a while since he saw his mother, as the last time he saw her was before he went into Big Brother's house.

What made the video even more touching was the fact that Hermes said his mum couldn't say a word, and she seemed not to know who he was.

Source: Legit.ng