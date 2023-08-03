Popular Nollywood actress Doris Simeon has caused a buzz over her recent post on Instagram

The mum of one shared fun photos of herself with her son amid news of her ex-husband Daniel Ademinokan’s 3rd marriage

Doris’ post with her son sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens as many of them bashed Ademinokan’s 2nd ex-wife Stella Damasus

Popular Nollywood actress Doris Simeon is now making headlines after she shared photos of herself with her son.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video compilation showing different moments of her having fun with her son.

In the snaps, Doris was all smiles as her grown son put his arms around her neck. She was also seen taking horse rides among other things.

See the heartwarming video below:

This post came amid news that Doris' ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan had dumped his second wife, Stella Damasus, and gotten married for the third time.

Netizens react as Doris Simeon shares photos with son amid ex-husband’s 3rd marriage

Shortly after Doris Simeon’s post went up, a number of netizens bombarded her comment section with interesting reactions. Some of them gushed over the mum and son duo while others bashed her ex-husband Daniel Ademinokan’s 2nd ex-wife, Stella Damasus.

Read some of their comments below:

charlesinojie:

“World best lovers❤️.”

beauti_hub_:

“When karma calls, the offenders starts granting a million interviews trying so hard to explain without receipt while the innocent victims sits back and watch with enough smiles and plenty popcorn on the lip .”

boosayur:

“Stella go explain tire , God of TAC no Dey sleep .”

_realqueenbee:

“My woman . Strongest sha stay in your lane ooo.”

petechrisy:

“Your happiness is the only thing the world needs. Can you teach them.”

rayglow_skincare:

“I have prayed for this days for you. Am happy karma is here for SD.”

inekky.dk:

“Tell me did you giggle when you heard .”

break2ru1:

“God bless u both, the light of your son shall shine all over the world n every eyes will see n praise God.”

bonnie144:

“She go talk, she go tire. She go explainnnnnn, she go tire. Blessed be the name of the Lord God Almighty in your life @doris_simeon_ and in your son's life.”

I found out my marriage had ended on YouTube - Stella Damasus.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on Stella Damasus opening up about her crashed third marriage with Daniel Ademinokan.

During a recent interview with comedian Teju Babyface, Stella spoke on her ex-husband as well as his first wife and fellow actress, Doris Simeon.

During the interview, Stella revealed that despite what a lot of people thought, she was actually friends with her ex-husband’s first wife, Doris Simeon.

