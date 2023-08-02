Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky recently shared a video of him in the kitchen cooking what he called party jollof rice

Bobrisky, who gave fans a view of what his kitchen looked like, bragged about his superior culinary skills over other ladies in the country

As expected, the crossdresser's video has stirred hilarious reactions from many of his fans and followers

Popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has given the likes of chef Hilda Baci and Dammy a run for their money as he recently shared a video of him cooking what he called 'party jollof rice."

In a video he shared via his official Facebook page, the controversial crossdresser showed off his cooking ingredients which included curry and thyme, butter, and oil, among others.

Bobrisky shared a video of him in the kitchen.

Source: Facebook

The crossdresser was also seen in a clip frying the turkeys as he bragged about his culinary skills. He said many ladies can't cook like he does.

In his words:

"Your girlfriend can't cook like me."

Watch the video of Bobrisky in the kitchen below:

Netizens react to video of Bobrisky showing off his cooking skills

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the crossdresser's video. See them below:

Mc graduate:

"As Hilda bacci Or as who do yarsh ? Make us understand."

Kailahun Uman:

"Senior man and your kitchen skills....leave am for ur wife I beg."

Prince Onyekachi:

"Bobrisky wife will enjoy, she's not going to buy any clothes or enter kitchen to cook for Idris,she will just relax and be watching zee world while my Guy will be doing all the house chores."

Tobi Sera:

"You dis woman you don't knw maybe people dey hunger oooooo you just dey enjoy well keep it na ur money I love dat."

Mercy Emmanuel:

"This ur cooking skills shows that u're actually a man."

CHIMA OK:

"If they prepare everything for you finish you will come and do video Dey play."

Amigo Dollar:

"Why will my girlfriend be cooking like a man made girl."

Bobrisky flaunts surgery result

A viral video of Bobrisky walking around in pain and simultaneously showing off his new shape sparked reactions online.

The crossdresser shared the aftermath of the surgery he had recently so that his back view looked like a woman's.

The person in the video, presumably Bob, tied a wrapper loosely and walked gingerly around the room as the person behind the camera made fun of him before gushing over his new look.

