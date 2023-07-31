Popular Nigerian actor and movie producer, Daniel Ademinokan, has now gotten married for the third time

According to reports, the filmmaker walked down the aisle with his new partner after divorcing actresses, Doris Simeon and Stella Damasus

The news of Daniel Ademinokan’s remarriage was met with mixed reactions from netizens as they asked questions

Popular Nollywood actor and movie producer, Daniel Ademinokan, is now making headlines after getting married for the third time.

According to reports, the filmmaker has now walked down the aisle for the third time with a new bride named Tope and a video from their wedding ceremony made the rounds online.

In the video posted on Instagram by @temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, Daniel and his bride were seen dancing as they were surrounded by guests at their wedding party which seemed to have taken place at night.

Nigerians react as Daniel Ademinokan gets married for the third time.

The couple reportedly had their wedding in Houston, Texas.

This is coming after Daniel Ademinokan parted ways with his actress ex-wives, Doris Simeon and Stella Damasus.

See the wedding video below:

Netizens react as Doris Simeon and Stella Damasus’ ex-husband Daniel Ademinokan marries for 3rd time

The news of Daniel Ademinokan’s remarriage was met with mixed feelings on social media. While a few people congratulated him, others wondered why he was always getting married. A few others also taunted his actress ex-wife, Stella Damasus.

Read some of their comments below:

_pibeautyempire_:

“Chai ! Men oh !! This marriage too dey easy for una.”

bettybukky85:

“Naa everytime this man dey marry ni”

mumcee_freshfoods:

“Na wah oooo.”

mopelolaatunde:

“Where is Stella Domitila”

hannah_olayinka:

“Again.”

aderonke1199:

“Hmmm ok. God will help him.”

shugarplenty20:

“Number 3..... Now Wahala.”

uduakmartins:

“Congratulations to you and happy Joyous birthday to him.”

mz.bimz:

“How every 3 market days this one dey marry.”

diamond_empire_exp:

0Na him first married Doris den Stella now d third one. I wish him happy married life.”

bukenzos_world:

“Married to another person again ‚it is well.”

sunkies_empire:

“Make I waka pass.”

official_daddyg:

“Best wishes to him.”

lastborn_30_42_99:

“Hmmm ok.”

d_adachukwu:

“May this third one be the everlasting one in amen.”

agudabusola:

“Stella Damascus how market.”

eeeb33kandy:

“If it was a woman that is now embarking on her third marriage, they would have dragged her. Now everyone is preaching the message of understanding... It's okay.”

omotolatemola:

“How many times will this man get married self?”

hitrios.ca:

“Conjugal bliss. If you don't know his story, please don't judge.”

cocodayspalogudu:

“May God bless their union, marriage is not an easy thing, that's why I don't see it as an achievement…...it's involves 2 individuals from different backgrounds….. and it's not that easy to come together to live peacefully and perfectly. So I wish him good luck this time around.”

olaemail2015:

“How many time he won marry? It's better he apply tolerance spirit in his life.”

I found out my marriage had ended on YouTube - Stella Damasus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on Stella Damasus opening up about her crashed third marriage with Daniel Ademinokan.

During a recent interview with comedian Teju Babyface, Stella spoke on her ex-husband as well as his first wife and fellow actress, Doris Simeon.

During the interview, Stella revealed that despite what a lot of people thought, she was actually friends with her ex-husband’s first wife, Doris Simeon.

