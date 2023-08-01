A video of Cardi B throwing a microphone into a Las Vegas crowd went viral over the weekend on social media

The rapper was caught on camera hurling her microphone at the crowd after being cut off mid-song by a splash of water from the crowd

In a fresh update, the concertgoer reported the incident to the police the day following Cardi B's performance, leading the singer to break her silence on the matter

American rap star Cardi B is now a suspect in a battery investigation after a new video showed the moment she hit an audience member with a microphone when they threw a drink at her during a performance in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29.

The WAP hitmaker was splashed with a drink thrown by a fan during a performance at Drai's Beachclub and was afterwards spotted throwing the microphone from the stage at the culprit.

Concertgoer reports battery after Cardi B threw a microphone at her in Las Vegas. Credit: @dailyloud, @cardib

The fan, who allegedly tossed the drink, was heard shouting, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry," after Cardi threw the microphone in a viral video.

The woman is then seen being approached by security, who appear to be escorting her away.

According to TMZ, the victim of the microphone strike reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department the following day.

It is unknown if the lady who reported the incident to the police shared how she had first thrown something at the artist before being hit by the microphone.

In a report by The Washington Post, the LVMPD issued a statement saying:

"The incident has been documented on a police report, and no arrests or citations have been issued."

It is uncertain whether charges will be brought. An inquiry for comments from Cardi B representatives has yet to be immediately answered.

Cardi B reacts: "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas"

Cardi B has broken her silence following allegations that she is a suspect in a battery investigation for reportedly throwing a microphone at a concertgoer who threw a drink at her.

The US rapper released an explicit Instagram video of herself and her husband, Offset, having fun while choosing not to openly address the incident.

She captioned the video of herself twerking in a pool on the rooftop of their hotel in Sin City:

"What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

See the video below:

Cardi B's response following the mic-throwing incident sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions to Cardi's post despite the new reports following her Vegas concert.

See them below:

