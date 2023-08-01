It is a sad day for Nollywood as popular Yoruba actor Musiliu Ajikanle succumbed to the cold hands of death

The actor reportedly battled stroke for seven years and passed away after a popular cleric, Pastor Gabriel raised money for him

While some netizens are heartbroken over the loss, others queried why Ajikanle died after he finally found help

The news of the death of Yoruba actor Musiliu Ajikanle has broken the hearts of many, seeing as he suffered for seven years.

The actor reportedly battled cancer in the last seven years and passed away when the help he needed all those years finally came.

Netizens react as Musiliu Ajikanle passes away Photo credit: @musiliuajikanle/@ogboluke

Source: Instagram

A popular pastor who has dedicated his time to helping poor actor, Agbala Gabriel, had successfully raised over N3m for the late actor with the help of generous Nigerians.

Ajikanle passed away in his sleep two weeks after the huge millions were raised.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Actor Saliu Gbolagade shared the terrible news, he wrote:

"Ina Lilah Waina Allah Rajiun. God gave each of us the gift of life, and God gifted us with eternal life. Rest well my dear friend Musiliu Ajikanle. Your footsteps can never be filled, nor your love ever forgotten. May the blessings of a good life lived follow you into heaven."

See posts below:

Netizens heartbroken over Musiliu Ajikanle's death

The death of the Yoruba actor has raised questions and suspicions. Netizens have asked if his death was natural.

Read comments below:

bukkyogunkoya:

"They killed him sharp sharp before he breaksthrough in his life time."

homowunmiii:

"Imagine..he didn’t di£ all these years oo :cry: now that has seen help he’s now di£d. So painful. RIP."

beccabella_signature:

"Are u people sure they didn’t kill this man in his slp cos of the money and help he got… trust no ☝️"

beesfeb28:

"God Almighty Seven years on stroke, he has gone to rest. It really not a good news but God knows best. God forgive all his iniquities and grant him eternal rest."

sholalord:

"Unquestionable God…… He died now that help located him…. Rest on Sir."

faithiawilliams:

"Allah.. May his soul rest in peace.. Sad."

bintaayomogaji:

"I spoke with him less than 2wks ago. He was supposed to send me his account number but he never did. What?????????"

officialsholakosoko:

"OMG. This is really sad. May His soul rest in peace "

ajimati_ojo_babatunde:

"He finally took a bow, rest on, you have done your best... So heartbreaking "

alf_iliyas100:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him al janatul Firdaus."

juicehopefk9:

"Huh may his soul rest in perfect peace."

Actor Suebebe receives N10m donation as pastor confirms his house is under construction

Nollywood veteran actor, Sule Suebebe popularly known as Suebebe, received the sum of N10 million from well-meaning Nigerians.

Suebebe, who had been confined to bed for a duration of two years, made an appeal in a video that went viral.

In the viral video posted online by clergyman, Pastor Agbala Gabriel, Suebebe said he stepped on many toes, especially women and uncountable ex-girlfriends who were running after him in the past.

Source: Legit.ng