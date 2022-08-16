Popular skit maker Nasboi has nothing but good words to say to many celebrities that helped him attain fame

Nasboi penned messages to the likes of Don Jazzy, 2Baba, Peruzzi, Davido, among others, for their support

He gave special thanks to the DMW label boss for letting him use his character 'low budget OBO', which brought him to the spotlight

Nasboi is one of the popular Nigerian skit makers who made it to fame thanks to support from top celebrities in the entertainment industry.

In a message to himself, the skit maker went on to speak about his many talents and those who have stood solidly behind him.

Nasboi pens appreciation to Davido. Credit: @nasboi @davido

Nasboi penned a tribute to the likes of Don Jazzy, Tunde Ednut, 2Baba, Peruzzi, among others.

He gave special appreciation to Davido for permitting him to use his character 'low budget OBO', which earned him fame.

Nasboi wrote:

"Low budget OBO, This character brought me recognition. Biggest S/O to 001 for letting me catch my cruise @davido God blessing now and forever.''

See the post below:

