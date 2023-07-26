Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband, Olayinka Peters’ daughter, Gemma, has clocked one

To celebrate their child’s first birthday, both parents took to social media to share adorable photos of their daughter

A number of the couple’s celebrity friends took to the comment section to gush over Gemma’s beautiful birthday photos

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Nigerian actress Yetunde Barnabas and her footballer husband, Olayinka Peters’ daughter, Gemma, has now turned a new age.

On July 26, 2023, Gemma clocked the new age of one to the excitement of her parents who took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

On their individual Instagram pages, both parents posted adorable birthday photos of their baby girl and they accompanied the snaps with sweet messages.

Fans gush over adorable 1st birthday photos of actress Yetunde Barnabas and footballer Olayinka Peters' daughter. Photos: @yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

Olayinka Peters penned down a long note where he showered prayers on his baby girl. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Happy 1st birthday to my PRINCESS. I pray that you Grow! Glow! Shine! Thrive! Live! These and more are my heartfelt prayers and wishes for you in the knowledge and grace of God and that you become a force to reckon with in your world IJMN Daddy and Mummy love you so largely @gemma_olayinka GOD and we your parent will always be there to guide , guard and protect you always my princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See below:

Yetunde Barnabas on the other hand also penned down a sweet note on God’s love for her family for gifting them their daughter. Her caption reads in part:

“GOD loves us too much that is why you were given to us. I am blessed to have you as my Baby, You are our blessing♥️ I remembered when you came out the first word I said to you was my baby my baby Such and emotional moment for me and ur dad…. God is too Great ooo

I may not be a perfect Human but I promise to be a perfect Mother for ur sake, By Leading you in right path and in the way of the LORD….”

See her post below:

See Yetunde Barnabas and her daughter’s Barbie themed birthday photos below:

Yetunde Barnabas shares adorable video showing when she was pregnant with celebrant:

Netizens celebrate Yetunde Barnabas and Olayinka Peters’ daughter’s birthday

Gemma Olayinka’s birthday photos were met with a series of congratulatory messages and well wishes from fans and her parents’ celebrity colleagues. Read some of them below:

tunrayobabaloladosunmu:

“She's cute and adorable......looks so much like her dad❤️❤️❤️.”

Nabila.fash:

“My sweet baby Gemma Mummy you are also stunning .”

Temizbeth:

“She looks so much like her daddy but took your color, God bless you little miss sunshine.”

kikibakare:

“Happy birthday Gemma, may you continue to be a source of joy to your parents ❤️.”

mimianocutemum_02:

“May we never cry or mourn over you my princess Hbd my bestie .”

iamkemikorede:

“Happy birthday angel May you continue to grow in wisdom knowledge and understanding.”

solaolaibi_gaji:

“Happy birthday to you my daughter OLUWAGEMMA . Continue to grow in wisdom and understanding. You are blessed❤️❤️.”

m12photography:

“The Barbie season is upon us.”

Yetunde Barnabas buys brand new car for her mother on her birthday

Popular Nigerian actress Yetunde Barnabas has got netizens talking after she gifted her mother a brand new car on her birthday.

On July 13, the movie star’s mother clocked a new age and her daughter celebrated her on social media with beautiful photos.

Not stopping there, Yetunde took to her official Instagram page to share the sweet moment she gifted her mother a brand new car with fans.

Source: Legit.ng