Rema teased the potential return of the Nike Air Jordan 1 silhouette through a Twitter post, showcasing an upcoming "AIR REMA" release

Nike continues their tradition of collaborating with global music artists, partnering with the Nigerian superstar for a new AJ1 release

The "AIR REMA" edition which features a high-top Air Jordan 1 in washed brown suede has left many internet users impressed

Rema continues to secure the bag and this time, it is international!

The Mavin superstar singer recently took to his Twitter page to tease a possible collaboration with international brand, Nike.

Photos of the singer and the shoe collabo Credit: @heisrema

Source: Twitter

Nike and Air Jordan have a rich history of collaborating with global music artists, and they are now joining forces with Nigerian singer Rema for an exciting AJ1 release.

With past partnerships that included renowned names like Travis Scott and DJ Khaled, this collaboration highlights Nike and Air Jordan's commitment to worldwide musical connections, adding Rema to their impressive roster.

For this AIR REMA release, a high-top Air Jordan 1 arrives in a washed brown suede across the upper and central Nike Swoosh, with simple white leather making a customary appearance on the underlying toe box and midfoot areas.

Check out his post below:

Rema X Nike: Netizens react to collaboration

@Retrickk_crypto:

"I’m buying."

gylliananthonette:

"He is exactly who he thinks he is."

odk.4pf:

"Edo no Dey carry last normally."

@Oluwa_dharmii:

"You cannot even deny it again, rema is BIG."

@crayonthis:

"Lit af!! I would cop that anytime anyday!"

@julietgift81261:

"I like the way this champ is constantly winning..so proud to be a fan."

@iseeangelss:

"this guy is slowly becoming the face of african music."

@black_mofo__:

"A lucrative business to enter ! He go chop for generations!"

whoisboishark_:

"This boy is nobody’s mate. NOBODY!"

mikkytorino:

"It’s time we start comparing REMA with WIZKID and DAVIDO."

