Singer Paul Okoye's ex-wife recently shared cute pictures of their son Andre participating in a swimming competition in Georgia, US

Anita, in a statement said, expressed how proud she was of her son for representing in his team in the competition

Many of Anita's fans as well as Paul Okoye, have taken to her comment section to gush about Andre

Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of Psquare, also known as Rudeboy, has expressed pride in their son as he competes in Atlanta Swim Association (ASA) Championships in Georgia Tech, USA.

The excited mother flooded her Instagram page with pictures from the swimming competition as she shared how watching her son represent his team with dedication and passion warmed her heart.

Pictures of Paul Okoye's son swimming. Credit: @anita.okoye @rudeboy

Source: Instagram

Anita wrote in her caption:

“Beaming with pride as my incredible son takes the plunge at the ASA Championships in Georgia Tech! Watching him represent his team with dedication and passion fills my heart with joy! Go, Andre, go!"

See the pictures she shared here

Paul Okoye, fans gush about singer's son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamkingrudy:

"Energy go Andre go go ."

lolaomotayo_okoye':

"Go Andre❤️❤️❤️."

darrylskits:

"Wow! Thank you for making sure the next generation of black kids can swim, starting with him. This is a big problem! I’ve take two lessons in my adult age, and I don’t think I can confidently thread water yet. ‍♂️."

adaeze_writes:

"Ah-Ah! There's no stopping Andre. What is this? He's not just a basket ball champion but great at swimming too. Keep soaring Andre."

ruth_starzy:

"Aqua man de learn for where my superstar de @anita_okoye."

justmegm3:

"Omg I just love how you’re busy building kings/responsible children. God bless you @anita_okoye ❤️❤️."

