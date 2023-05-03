“Marry Who Completes You”: Anita Joseph Plans to Hold Prayer and Counselling Session for Singles
- Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has continued giving her millions of fans dating and marriage advice
- Anita counselled her singles fans to marry whom they truly desire that completes them as a being
- The movie star, however, revealed that she will be hosting a prayer session online for all her single followers
Popular Nollywood star Anita Joseph has revealed that she will be hosting a prayer and counselling section for all her single fans.
The actress, who is known for promoting love and compatibility in marriage, noted that she will be praying for all her single fans online, while she advised them on features to look out for when choosing their life partners.
Anita, went on to give a testimony of how she prayed for one of her fans who got married after the encounter she had with her.
For that single act, the movie star resolved that she was going to host a prayer session to impact more lives.
"Marry who you choose. Marry who you’re happy with. Marry the one who completes you, Shallom. "I was counseling a Girl the other Day, she said mama .Please pray for me to marry a good man ✍️. I did, and today she’s married. Hallelujah. Next week I’m gonna be praying for the singles ". It’s your turn, Shallom !! For as many as believe, so shall they receive Amen."
See her post below
Internet users react
fatisaliu:
"AMEN! I believe and receive it IJMN."
officialgoldmartins:
"Good man is everything keep spreading the positivity in marriage.❤️"
love62girl:
"Please Pray for me ,Im 42 and i really desire to marry a good man.Thank You."
mskitchennbakes:
"He wants to sleep with me": Lady exposes chat after sliding into man's DM to request for loan, people react
"We love love❤️Biko i’m joining the prayer and that’s on periodt❤️#"
decontee_yeaty_juah:
"I smiled every time I see love grow like this."
Source: Legit.ng