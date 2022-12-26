Singer Wizkid spent a portion of his Christmas Day securing the bag and putting a smile on the faces of his dedicated fans

The MIL crooner stormed the stage at billionaire Tony Elumelu’s Christmas party and members of the audience couldn’t contain their excitement

Wizkid performed Bad to Me, Soco among other tracks as social media users who missed out on the fun had different things to say

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is spending his holiday season in Lagos and the music star is also using the opportunity to secure the bag.

Instead of staying camped up at home, the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner spent a portion of his Christmas Day doing what he loves doing the most.

Wizkid shows up to perform at billionaire Tony Elumelu's party. Photo: @wizkidayo/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Wizkid graced the stage at billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu’s annual party.

Upon gracing the stage, members of the audience bust into a shouting fit as they hailed the singer and sang after him.

Wizkid performed tracks from his More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) album among other tracks from his previous albums.

Watch a video of his performance below:

Social media users react

_bigsub said:

"A Nigerian Christmas is lit."

girlie__vis said:

"Am I the only one that saw how wiz snubbed that girl at the endingthat was harsh and caught red handed on cam."

luckilygoodness1 said:

"The performance dey boring abeg."

kesola1 said:

"For him last show only 5 artist perform Nigerian artist don Dey wise …. Support who support you my brother na new year be this ❤️ Big Wizkid no Dey feed anybody for the industry."

