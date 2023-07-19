Famous Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana and his wife Lush Eby experienced one of the proud parent moments recently

The celebrity billionaire and his woman were at their children's school to witness them get awarded for their various excellence

Taking to social media, Cubana congratulated his three sons and noted how expectant he was for the future

Popular Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana and his lovely wife Lush Eby couldn't contain their joy as their three sons got uniquely recognised at school.

The celebrity billionaire took to social media to announce his immense happiness at knowing that his three sons were excelling in their academics.

Obi Cubana and Wife Lush Eby celebrate their three sons over their school awards Credit: @obi_cubana

Sharing pictures of the different awards they got, he noted how optimistic he was about the future.

Congratulations, Anyi, Bubae, and Koko! The future is bright!

Keep the awards coming sons, like father like sons! @lush_eby u dey watch abi?

See his post below

Internet users join the family to celebrate

Fans and celebrities joined the billionaire and his wife to congratulate their children.

See their comments below:

lush_eby:

"Like Mama always! Keep making me proud boys."

akinola2973:

Na lie justice for @lush_eby like mother like sons @obi_cubana let’s meet in court plzzzzzz

cee_jay_002:

"With due respect U shouldn’t be putting out sensitive security details of ur loved ones out like this in social media..eg name of the school ..this is Nigeria , u can’t be too careful , check from other wealthy business folks like Dangote. Otedola, Arthur Eze,etc , they have lovely families too but they are wise enough to know better.. if anything bad Godforbid happens tomorrow, the social media users u r trying to impress here telling u congratulations will still be the ones to castigate u."

rufus_amarachi:

"I was thinking the name of school and other sensitive details should have been blurred out given the current situation of "we know how ", . Or am I just poking being maybe dramatic?."

