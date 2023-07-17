Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid added a year to his age as he turned 33 on Sunday, July 16, stirring massive warm reactions online

With the hashtag #WizkidAt33 trending online, fans from all over the world flooded social media platforms to express their love for the Grammy Award-winning artist

A viral video showed the sweet moment when children on the local street of Kaduna celebrated the singer on his birthday with a portrait of him and a giant cake

Acclaimed Nigerian music star Wizkid celebrated his birthday on Monday, July 16, amidst a flood of heartfelt wishes and accolades from his global fan base.

Born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, has left an indelible mark on the music industry, attaining remarkable milestones throughout his illustrious career.

Children on the streets of Kaduna celebrate Wizkid's 33rd birthday Credit: @slimdave60

Source: Twitter

A video making the rounds captured the attention of netizens as children were spotted on the local streets of Kaduna celebrating the Afrobeats star on his birthday.

In the viral clip, the kids, lifted a cake before them and chanted:

"Starboy at 33, we love you, Wizkid."

See their video below

Wizkid at 33: video of the children celebrating the artist spark reactions

Fans and netizens applauded the youngsters who united to celebrate the Afrobeats sensation, acknowledging that their efforts might go unnoticed by the singer himself.

Here are some of their comments:

wolverine____xx:

"Una Dey stress una sef person wey go do like say e no see am ."

historylovers_001:

"Happy Birthday the Conqueror.. If you love fascinating indigenous and ancient History , Kindly read and know about the history of your tribe and ethnic on my page, Let's not ignore to learn the history of our past.. also Read informative and educative history on my page."

__te_mi:

"It worth celebrating star boy dey for everybody ❤️."

king_cryptoworld_:

"Chi chi wizkid no go drop, make Una wait for obo birthday."

mr_sacys:

"On behalf of Wizkid I'm here to say thank you very much really appreciate the effort god bless you guys."

