Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has turned the new age of 33 to the joy of his numerous fans on social media

On July 16, 2023, the Grammy-winning musician clocked 33 and the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with excitement

A number of Wizkid’s top fans took to Twitter to celebrate his new age by dropping heartwarming birthday messages

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is now making headlines on social media on his 33rd birthday.

The More Love Less Ego star turned the new age of 33 on July 16, 2023, and many of his fans could not hide their excitement.

Despite Wizzy being a lowkey musician and not making a personal post to acknowledge his big day, a number of his fans made sure the occasion did not pass by unnoticed.

Wizkid is no doubt one Nigerian celebrity with one of the biggest fan bases in the country and in no time, he started to top the trend charts on Twitter on his birthday.

A series of well-wishes and prayers poured in from fans on Twitter for Wizkid on his 33rd birthday. See some of their messages below:

Happy 33rd birthday to Wizkid.

