Big Brother Titans’ former housemate Yemi Cregx has continued to spark reactions around his relationship cycle on the reality TV show

The reality TV star is no longer in the game, but he has, in one way or another, held the interest of netizens

In a recent interview, Yemi Cregx explained his relationship with two women, Khosi and Blue Aiva, while he was in Biggie’s house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Titans' Yemi Cregx was one of the popular housemates that rocked the social media space because of his complicated relationship with Khosi and Blue Aiva on the show.

In an interview, the reality TV star explained how he felt about the two women he was attached to in the house.

Pictures of BBTitans' khosi, Yemi Cregx, and Blue Aiva Credit: @khosi_twala, @kingcregx, @blue_aiva

Source: Instagram

Yemi explained that he couldn’t resist Blue Aiva in the house because she was coming towards him when he went on a break with Khosi.

The young man also disclosed that what he felt for Khosi was real.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the interview below:

Netizens react to Yemi's video

amehvicky:

"Khosi don suffer for una hand oo even wetin no warrant her name Dem go Sha call her inside..if it's not manipulative it's this if is not this na juju gosh."

chi_zzy33:

"Wait o,last time I checked Yemi is not married, he came to the house as single ready to mingle ,just that he didn't play his card well,Khosi really influenced him."

karabothando3:

"The comments omg. Nigerians really do take big brother to heart, I mean it's really not that deep!! Yemi I wish you nothing but the best, may all endorsement deals come your way stay shining ❤️."

sunday__slayer:

"It’s how fans wish to enter inside yemi’s heart, mind and soul to put khosi’s name out of him guys this is the game… mind game for that matter khosi will continue playing her game and trend every single day as usual….. like it or hate it khosi is who she think she is THE MVP ."

hossanalube:

"I like Khosi and Yemi relationship if dem dey fight everyday sef, I still like dem like dat."

ami_luxuryperfumes:

"Wishing yemi all the best I hope he gets all the endorsements out here."

chimdikehinde:

"Wishing you all the best Yemi. Better game next opportunity!"

Source: Legit.ng