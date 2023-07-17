Street Pop star Portable Zazu was among the singers who performed at Naija Super 8 finals in Lagos

Pictures and videos from Portable's performance at the event have left many netizens talking as he put up an energetic display

Meanwhile, newly promoted NPFL side Sporting Lagos emerged winners after they defeated Remo Stars in a 4-2 scoreline

Controversial singer and Zeh Nation Label boss Portable Zazu was among the popular singers who performed at Naija Super 8 finals over the weekend.

The final match between newly promoted Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Sporting Lagos and Remo Stars of Ikenne, which took place at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium, saw Portable thrilled football fans with some of his hit songs.

Portable performs at Naija Super 8 finals in Lagos. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos Portable shared on his Instagram page, the singer went overboard with his energetic display as he was seen running on the pitch in a bid to entertain his fans.

Watch the clips from Portable's performance below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See more pictures showing some of the stunts Portable pulled at the event below:

Netizens share their take on Portable Zazu's energetic performance at Lagos stadium

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from netizens who watched the videos from Portable's live performance, as many expressed concern for the photographer and his bouncer.

See some of the comments below:

_bankyrichy_:

"Bouncer go even slim down after 2 months of work ."

dde_prince:

"TERRY G DEY LEARN WORK FOR WHERE PORTABLE MADNESS DEY ."

chocovibessss:

"Baaboo on the run ."

diseclement:

"Nd somebody say portable is not popular pass goya_menor ...since portable made 1 hit,my hear NVR rest 4rm e mata.i only heard of Menor when talked abt portable."

damilee_29:

"Camera man don collect Whala job bayi ooo ."

Mechanic advises Portable to sell damaged car as scrap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how a mechanic, Bebex Global said that Portable's G-Wagon may not be restored, and the video has gone viral online.

In a TikTok video, the mechanic showed the extent of the damage done to the G-Wagon - believed to belong to Portable - as he spoke about what could possibly be the way forward.

In his words: "To do the car will be difficult. If the owner has the money, we can bring it back to life but it will take a lot of time. The best thing for the owner is to butcher it and sell as scrap."

Source: Legit.ng